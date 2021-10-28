NRA hacked, claim hackers

The National Rifle Association has fallen victim to a ransomware attack, according to hackers claiming to be involved in the heist. The NRA has not confirmed it, reports NBC News, or the authenticity of files posted online as proof.

The NRA didn't respond when reached for comment. It did, however, post a tweet saying that "does not discuss matters relating to its physical or electronic security," and that the organization "takes extraordinary measures to protect information regarding its members, donors, and operations."

Grief, though a criminal group, isn't known for bluffing when it claims an organization was a victim, said Brett Callow, who tracks ransomware groups at the cybersecurity company Emsisoft. "I'm not aware of any incidents in which Grief/Evil Corp has attempted to take credit for other operations' attacks," Callow said.