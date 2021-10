Poolsuite is one of those websites/apps that manifests as a 1990s operating system from another timeline where the 1980s just kept going, complete with desktop environment, a radio station and folder of CD rips packed with aptly nostalgic-revisionist tracks, and an aesthetic to live for.

Ultra-summer internet conglomerate. Formerly known as Poolside FM.

There's even a store. I bought a hat. P.S.: Poolsuite seems to have a reputation for excellent release notes.