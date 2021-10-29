Save time, money, and elbow grease with 4 deals on robot vacuums for your home

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor necessarily reflects their views.

We all know how tedious cleaning our homes can be. Between sweeping, vacuuming, dusting, laundry, dishes, and everything else, it can get overwhelming and downright anxiety-inducing just thinking about getting it all done. Luckily, you can strike vacuuming and sweeping off that list with these four top-of-the-line robot vacuum selections from Tesvor, all with huge discounts.

Robot vacuums are the best way to take a load off while your little motorized pal takes care of getting your floors dirt and debris free. While it handles all of your hard floors and carpets, you're free to work on other projects, or relax a bit because let's be honest, you deserve a break.

Take a look at these four models of robot vacuum and you're sure to find one that matches your lifestyle and cleaning habits (or lack thereof).

This innovative model from Tesvor adopts SupClean technology to achieve 4,000Pa suction that can handle most pet hair, dust, dirt, and crumbs from hard floors and carpets. With the app, you can choose from four modes: quiet, normal, strong, and max to achieve your desired cleanliness level. The app also lets you set your Tesvor to operate at certain times and give it a regular cleaning schedule.

You won't have to worry about your robot vacuum getting stuck either; this model comes built with a dual anti-collision system that keeps your helper from furniture and walls. On a full charge, you'll get 150 minutes of constant cleaning out of this ultra-slim machine, so you can focus on other household tasks, or just relax.

Keep your floors dirt and dust-free with this model from Tesvor that comes equipped with 2,700Pa super suction action. This vacuum delivers a high-quality clean, and even comes with three mopping modes, and three levels of water-output speed.

The precision micro-control water pump cooperates with the processing chip to precisely control the water output so you get the best performance every time. Its A7 AI chip also learns independently and adapts to the home environment to improve cleaning efficiency.

The Tesvor T8 has its own eyes for identifying your home and features visual navigation that's intelligent enough to learn complex floor and furniture layouts. Its laser navigation and scanning help it plan routes and keep it out of trouble so it doesn't bump into walls and furniture, or fall of ledges like stairs.

The T8 runs on 4 high-performance chips which help collect and analyze data, stores map memory, plan the overall routes, and transmit data at high speed. All of this paired with its 2,000Pa will have your home floors and carpets virtually dirt and dust free without you even lifting a finger. You can even use the Tesvor app to set controls for your cleaning helper and voice commands while it's in action.

The Tesvor X500 Pro is a hybrid 2-in-1 vacuum and mop designed to vacuum on multi-surfaces and mop on hard floors for a deep clean. Featuring an electronically controlled water tank, you can adjust its water output to adopt different mopping plans according to different environments, and protect the ground under the premise of ensuring the cleaning effect.

When it comes to vacuuming, intense 1,800Pa suction combined with a slim design makes it perfect for dust, crumbs, and pet hair, allowing for thorough cleaning all throughout your home, and especially under tight surfaces that normally get neglected like beds and sofas. It even comes with a magnetic strip that you can use as a virtual wall to prevent your vacuum from going anywhere it shouldn't. On a full charge, you'll get 100 minutes of cleaning action.