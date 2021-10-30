In this uncanny video from 2005, a creepy robot (tries) to talk. It is quite the chatterbox, but I have no idea what it's trying to say. I'm not sure if I want to know. I like how this video shows both a front and side video of the robot, so you can see what's going on inside of its strange mechanical head as it says things.
Watch: creepy talking robot
