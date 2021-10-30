Watch: man discovers labyrinth behind his bookshelf

Freddy Goodall says his family bought a 500-year-old Sussex home 30 years ago, but he didn't know about its secret passageways until recently. He was clearing off bookshelves and noticed that the wall behind them was hollow. He also noticed that an 1870 photograph showed a handle behind the shelf.

Goodall filmed his investigation for TikTok and Instagram. He opens a small hatch to a room full of cobwebs which contains both a door and staircases. In a series of videos, compiled below, Goodall explores his personal Narnia— discovering centuries-old books, personal letters, and memorabilia.

He believes the tunnels may have existed for servants or to connect the house to nearby buildings.