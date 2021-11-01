Covid death toll overtakes that of HIV/AIDS in the U.S,

The tolls for both pandemics are imprecise, but October likely saw the death toll from Covid-19 surpass that of HIV/AIDS in the United States. According to Johns Hopkins University, 746,000 people in America have died in the Covid-19 pandemic. The Kaiser Foundation reports that "More than 700,000 people in the U.S., have died from HIV-related illness," but does not specifically cite the source for that total.

Though Covid took only two years to kill as many people as AIDS has in forty, both are ongoing pandemics.