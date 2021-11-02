Two amazing dogs team up after their 71-year-old owner collapsed on a hike

A 71-year-old man was out on a hike in Cumbria, England with his two dogs when he had a seizure and collapsed. And his dogs — a black Labrador and a golden retriever — somehow managed to team up and coordinate a rescue plan. While the lab ran off for help, going in the direction of a walker who had passed them earlier, the retriever stayed behind to watch over the man, who was unconscious.

From Keswick MRT, the rescue team:

Incredibly one of his dogs, a black labrador, ran after the passing walker barking to get her attention and tried to get her to return, which she duly did. She found the other dog, a golden retriever, lying by the unconscious man. She phoned 999 for assistance and Keswick MRT sent out a vehicle with other team members going direct. By the time the team had arrived the man had regained consciousness and after an assessment by a team medic he was able to walk down the hill to an awaiting ambulance. He was then taken to hospital for further checks.

When the rescue team arrived, "the man had regained consciousness," walked back down the trail, and was taken by ambulance to the hospital for an assessment. In their Instagram post, they thanked the passerby, as well as the "amazing" dogs.