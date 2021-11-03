Get Pre-Black Friday prices for these convenient Honeywell electric bikes

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Looking for a new ride? The latest transportation trend isn't just a phase, but a lifestyle, as bikes are becoming the new cars. When searching for a bike, it's safe to say a wooden bike or tandem bicycle acting as a car motor, aren't the best choices no matter how interesting they may look.

Honeywell 16" Dasher Electric Foldable Bike – $1359 after code SAVE15NOV; originally $1599

If you want a small, but powerful bike to get you around city life, then the Honeywell 16" Dasher electric foldable bike is for you. With a durable and lightweight frame made of magnesium and a removable battery built into the frame, the Dasher is both a sleek and portable option. The patented "swing arm" is the foldable design incorporated into the frame for durability, which prevents wear and tear during transportation. A reliable braking system and dual-end suspension provide the safety you need when moving and stopping through tight and crowded spaces. You can also avoid worrying about weather conditions or time of day, because of the waterproof backlit LCD handlebar display that instantly shows the remaining charge, speedometer, odometer, pedal assist level, and more. This is a cost-effective and functional option for the city-goers.

Honeywell El Capitan Electric Mountain Bike – $1615 after code SAVE15NOV; originally $1899

If you're seeking outdoor adventure, the Honeywell El Capitan electric mountain bike will satisfy your thrilling alfresco activities. The El Capitan was made with performance and comfort in mind, having a removable high-capacity frame and a powerful 500W motor, that gives you the strength and capability to navigate through troublesome terrain. Longevity while on a ride isn't an issue as El Capitan's Panasonic integrated battery has been rated for 800 charge cycles, proving its superiority. Wondering about uphill performance? You don't have to. The responsive 180mm Shimano mechanical disc brakes and a motor with five available levels of pedal assist up to and including 100% power, will ease any concerns you have when approaching uphill and winding mountains. The El Capitan electric bike comes in a navy or charcoal color and with premium mountain bike tires, built to withstand bumpier days for nature-lovers seeking a dependable bike.

Honeywell El Capitan X Electric Mountain Bike – $1700 after code SAVE15NOV; originally $1999

For experienced cyclists wanting the ease of an electric bike, but the performance of a true mountain bike, the Honeywell El Capitan X electric mountain bike is the perfect hybrid combination. The "X" factor that distinguishes this bike from the rest, is the 26" wide tires that give you the durability and power to get through more challenging terrains. The El Capitan X also contains a 500W hub motor with five available levels of pedal assist up to and including 100% power, allowing you to customize and adjust depending on your surroundings. An uneven road won't be a problem with the high-performance steering wheel suspension that puts you in control of having a smoother ride. Enjoy a long ride in any sort of weather conditions with the removable Panasonic integrated battery, and waterproof LCD handlebar display. The El Capitan X comes in blue or black and is an option for cyclists who want to spend a bit more to have an enhanced two-for-one experience.

