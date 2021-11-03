Tabletopy has sounds and ambience for table top gameplay

Tabletopy is a beautiful soundboard website with all the hits and ambiences you might need for a fantasy campaign: bustling towns and taverns, scary monsters and dungeons, era-appropriate weapons and musical themes. There's even a "night theme" to dim the site itself.
