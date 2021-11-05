Southwest staffer stops white mother and her bi-racial child because they were "suspicious"

Earlier this month, Mary MacCarthy and her daughter took a Southwest Airlines flight to be with her family following the death of her brother.

MacCarthy is white and her 10-year-old daughter biracial.

A Southwest flight attendant reported the mother and daughter as "suspicious" to the pilot. Two Denver police officers and a Southwest representative met MacCarthy and her daughter when the got off the plane at Denver International Airport, according to Insider.

"As a mother to a biracial child, it immediately clicked in my brain," she told Insider. "I assumed we had been reported for trafficking."