Watch unsuspecting creatures fall prey to a Venus flytrap in this gorgeous, time-lapse video

Carla Sinclair

This stunning close-up, time-lapse video, set to "Emotional Piano" music by Mokka, tells the tragic story of a snail and a couple of insects who dare to frolic in the playground of a Venus flytrap, only to find themselves trapped in the jaws of this carnivorous plant. Brilliant, as always, photographer Jens of Another Perspective shot this "for several months" over the course of two years.