This stunning close-up, time-lapse video, set to "Emotional Piano" music by Mokka, tells the tragic story of a snail and a couple of insects who dare to frolic in the playground of a Venus flytrap, only to find themselves trapped in the jaws of this carnivorous plant. Brilliant, as always, photographer Jens of Another Perspective shot this "for several months" over the course of two years.
Watch unsuspecting creatures fall prey to a Venus flytrap in this gorgeous, time-lapse video
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- carnivorous plants
- photography
- venus flytraps
These creepy vintage Halloween photos are scarier than anything you'll see tonight
Ossian Brown was a member of the dark, magical electronic music group Coil and Cyclobe, a duo with his partner Stephen Thrower. Here are selections from his remarkable collection of antique Halloween photos, dating between 1875 and 1955, as collected in Haunted Air, with remarks from David Lynch and Geoff Cox. READ THE REST
Real vintage photos of the Devil incarnate
Fanatical vernacular photography collector Robert E. Jackson curated a spooky series of "vintage snapshots of the Devil incarnate." "The devil's finest trick is to persuade you that he does not exist," wrote Charles Baudelaire. Fortunately, this photographic evidence proves otherwise. See the rest at Flashbak. READ THE REST
This Twitter bot will colorize your black and white photos
"I'm a bot that transforms black and white photos into color using artificial intelligence," says @colorize_bot, a cheerful Twitter bot that performs is useful service free of charge. READ THE REST
Get this 8-course JavaScript bootcamp for less than $30 before Black Friday
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Do you even need us to be the ones to tell you it's time to learn how to code? Still? It's well into 2021, so you hopefully already know that learning… READ THE REST
Master Microsoft Excel for less than $20 with this Pre-Black Friday bundle deal
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're looking to make a proactive move in the employment market, launch a personal business, or are simply working to expand your skillset, Microsoft Excel has proven to be a pivotal… READ THE REST
Become a coding expert with Pre-Black Friday savings on these backend developer courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Launching a lucrative coding career requires deep knowledge in the field, and an ability to stand out from the pack across such a competitive landscape. Any kind of edge can make a major… READ THE REST