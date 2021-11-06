Tammy Bullock, a North Carolina probate judge already under investigation for her role in the looting of a dead man's house and an incident where she allegedly threatened an acquaintance with a gun, was booked on a felony gun charge Thursday morning. The Fox affiliate in Charlotte's been on her case for months ("FINAL DISRESPECTS") and had cameras ready to film her perp walk.
Smalltown judge, implicated in "plundering" of a dead man's home, booked on gun charge
