Smalltown judge, implicated in "plundering" of a dead man's home, booked on gun charge

Rob Beschizza

Tammy Bullock, a North Carolina probate judge already under investigation for her role in the looting of a dead man's house and an incident where she allegedly threatened an acquaintance with a gun, was booked on a felony gun charge Thursday morning. The Fox affiliate in Charlotte's been on her case for months ("FINAL DISRESPECTS") and had cameras ready to film her perp walk.