Drink in these Pre-Black Friday deals on coffee products

How you like your coffee is as individual as a fingerprint. Whether you like black drip coffee that's never even been in the same room as sugar or prefer a cold brew blended caramel mocha, coffee and espresso are your drink. With so many strong opinions and unalienable preferences surrounding coffee, there's also a ton of cool equipment you can get to make the perfect cup.

There are a hundred ways to do espresso wrong, and with this machine on your side, you're not going to fall for any of them. A twin brewing system and 15-bar professional pressure will give you piping hot perfect espresso to fill your tiny cup every time you want it.

Cold brew is growing in popularity because it's delicious, easy to make, and doesn't have as harsh of an effect on sensitive stomachs. With this all-in-one kit, you get everything you need to make the perfect pitcher of cold brew.

A retro look and a modern taste make this 4-cup stovetop espresso maker the perfect gift for any habitual espresso drinker. The Milano Stella is hand-crafted, hand-polished, and made of stainless steel that will stand the test of time because you'll definitely be going back for a second round.

One-click on any of 5 pre-programmed modes and you'll have your custom drink ready. Brew coffee and froth milk at the same time, so you can give yourself a pick-me-up in just minutes or easily practice your latte art.

For coffee lovers who always find themselves escalating, looking for the next stronger cup, high-intensity espresso is going to be an absolute allure. This 50-pod bundle comes with a sampler of 5 boxes of 10 capsules in Nespresso's strongest flavors.

This bundle lets you make stovetop espresso and gives you a turbo milk frother. Brew a pot of 12 cups and get 12 chances to figure out how to turn your frothy milk into a latte art masterpiece.

Freshly ground coffee just tastes better than pre-ground or frozen, and now you can wake up to a morning of the best every day. This programmable coffee maker grinds your beans on the spot, brews your cup, and comforts your soul all at once.

Cold brew is delicious, but it takes hours to make when you could have a cup of hot drip coffee in 5 minutes. This unique brewer accelerates the cold brew process to just 4 minutes without ruining the gentle chemical balance of a good cold brew.

A simple timeless design executed perfectly, that's what makes the DUBLIN French Press the best choice for seasoned coffee drinkers. Double-walled, dual-filtered, and polished to a shine, this french press looks as good as its brew tastes.

Watch your coffee brew in this surprisingly-sturdy heatproof borosilicate glass french press. Brew up to 34oz at once, drink it, enjoy it, then throw this thing into the dishwasher because it's dishwasher safe too.

Every type of coffee brew has specifications on how the beans should be prepared, and this awesome piece of equipment lets you choose from 18 different grinding sizes designed for espresso, drip, french press, and more. Compact but life-changing for any coffee lover, this is going to be a long-loved gift for anyone who gets it.

You don't always need a full carafe of coffee. When you want a quick single cup with strength you can control, grab this single-serving brewer.

It's the classic kitchen coffee maker with some added twists. Program your coffee maker and wake up to a 10-cup pot that will retain heat for 2 hours while you finish your first and second cups.

Two of the best drinks join forces in this powerful dark roast. A smooth, full-bodied brew and an earthy, vanilla flavor make this coffee an indulgence that every coffee lover should lean into.

It's the same technology espresso lovers have been relying on for years, but now it has been refined and streamlined into this beautiful stovetop pot. Brew 6 perfect cups of espresso whether you're at home with an electric stove or out in the woods with a campfire.

