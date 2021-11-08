Is this a hyperspectral spaceship?

Doing the rounds on Twitter is extremely low-fi footage of a glittering rainbow cluster of pixels alleged to be a "hyperspectral" spacecraft. In this video, one Mick West debunks it quickly and thoroughly. Normally I find debunking videos excruciating but in this one the moment of truth—lining up the stars—so coldly and mercilessly dashes the whole thing that I couldn't stop laughing. And we haven't even gotten to the comically primitive webcam being represented as a "hyperspectral" imager.

Spoiler: the hyperspectral spaceship is Antares, seen through a 2001 Philips Toucam with Sony Vegas used to max out the chromatic aberrations generated by the star's variable magnitude.