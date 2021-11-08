The new trailer for STRANGER THINGS season 4 is all spring break and California

When last we left the intrepid YA heroes of Stranger Things, a depowered Eleven was leaving Hawkins with the Byers family, to start anew somewhere else with less upside-down trauma.

In the first trailer for season 4 (above), we see they've relocated to sunny California — but may return to Hawkins to visit their old friends on spring break? How perfectly 80s homage!

The show returns in mid-2022 (exact date TBA). Though the new season is set a year after the last one, everyone sure looks like they've grown up about … oh, idunno, 3 years time since then? Either way, I'm excited.