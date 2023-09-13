Florida boy saves drowning man with technique learned on TV show Stranger Things

A 12-year-old boy saved the life of a drowning man using a technique learned on Stranger Things, reports ABC News. Austen MacMillan noticed that his therapist, with whom he was swimming, had stayed underwater too long.

A surveillance camera focused on the pool shows Austen recognizing something is wrong, swimming to Piquette and hoisting him to safety in the shallow end of the pool, and dashing out of the water to call for help … then shows Austen returning to Piquette's side to perform CPR. "I just saw it from a TV show – 'Stranger Things,'" said Austen. "After I gave him CPR, he woke up a few minutes later."

The other thing he knew how to do: get to 911 on a locked cellphone.