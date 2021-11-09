Watch: Ant Head by David Lynch

Ant Head (2018) is a video made by David Lynch for his album, Thought Gang, which he collaborated on with composer Angelo Badalamenti. The video features the songs "Frank 2000" and "Woodcutters From Fiery Ships." I always find myself in a complete trance as I watch the ants crawl around this misshapen head, which is made out of cheese.
From the YouTube description:
A video made by David Lynch for the Festival of Disruption 2018.
Featuring 'Frank 2000' and 'Woodcutters From Fiery Ships' from the lost album by Thought Gang; a collaboration between David Lynch & Angelo Badalamenti.