'Lynch/ Oz' documentary unpacks how 'Wizard of Oz' has inspired David Lynch

Lynch/Oz is a new documentary that explores how the film The Wizard of Oz has deeply inspired director David Lynch. Instead of just pointing out obvious nods to the 1939 movie, this film dives into the subtler ways Oz has shaped Lynch's unique storytelling style seen in films like Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, and the TV series Twin Peaks.

The documentary, made by Swiss director Alexandre O. Philippe, brings together insights from film critic Amy Nicholson and a bunch of Lynch's fellow filmmakers. They provide a look at how movies shape each other and get us inside Lynch's head. If you're in New York City, you can catch it now. And if you're elsewhere, don't worry–it'll be coming to more cities from June 9.

Gizmodo: