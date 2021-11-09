Watch this silly Labrador take over his little buddy's bed (even though he has a big bed of his own)

A fully-grown Labrador comically insists on squeezing into his smaller friend's tiny bed, looking quite sheepish as he does so. Finally, the little pooch tries to stake a claim to its own bed by lying in it, but in the end realizes there's just not enough room for the two of them. And yes, according to Tiktoker @rerelovessilverfox, who posted the two videos below, the Lab does have a big-boy bed of his very own (but what's the fun of that?).