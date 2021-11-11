Bring home some wonderful gifts for your cat with 10 Pre-Black Friday discounts

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

If dogs are our best friends, no one told the cat otherwise. From kittens to outdoor cats, to fat cats, to lazy cats, our feline friends are our greatest companions and they deserve the best. With the holiday season fast approaching, it's important to keep our cats on our gift list.

This list of 10 incredible products covers everything your cat needs from transportation, toys, health, and hygiene.

Never feel guilty about leaving your cat at home again with this handy cat backpack. The "Fat Cat" cat backpack boasts a larger capacity than comparable travel packs meaning you can bring your big-boned feline around in style. It gives them plenty of space to stretch out and enjoy themselves while on the go. Made of ultra-durable materials the "Fat Cat" is not only reliable but also stylish.

If you can't reasonably take your cat out with you, here's a little something designed to eliminate boredom and loneliness while you're away. Wicked Ball is interactive, so your cat can play with it for hours all while getting exercise around the house. Three interaction modes are 100% automatic to match any activity level. The Wicked Ball even has a space to house treats stimulating the inner hunter in your cat.

Give your cat (and your home) an always fresh-smelling litter box. The conventional scooping method, while tried and true, is far from perfect. The dirty litter gets stuck in clumps and contaminates clean litter, forever leaving a stinky smell behind. With the SiftEase, litter is sifted through the device leaving nothing but fresh, clean litter behind.

Every cat owner knows that their cat is unlike any other. Get to know your feline friend on a whole new level with this convenient at-home DNA kit. Basepaws helps owners get insight into the specific breed, genetic health, traits, and habits all with a little DNA collected and sent in for analysis. A DNA kit helps to give your cat more specific treatment by understanding what they can't tell us.

This LED toy spinner features a strong suction cup at the base ensuring it will remain fixed anywhere you place it. The clear plastic domes are removable and can be filled with anything from bells to fragrant herbs like mint. Your cat will have fun pawing at the windmill, sending the arms flying. The embossed center of the toy features tiny nubs that are great for teeth cleaning or face-lifting.

VentiFresh is the easiest way to keep the air around you clean and fresh. Anyone who has driven with their cat knows that they usually leave behind the smell that they've been there. This car pack air purifier will see to that. Inspires by photocatalyst technology utilized by NASA on the International Space Station, this mighty air purifier will leave your car smelling fresh and clean.

This feeder ball helps to keep your pet fed, energetic, and trained. Just fill the ball with your cat's favorite food or treats, set the speed of release, and let them have at it. The feeder ball slowly releases treats as your pet engages with it, keeping them fed without over saturating them and teaching them task-reward principles.

Unfortunately for our furry friends, most of the dental diseases that plague them are difficult to detect. All too often potentially serious dental problems won't present symptoms until they've gotten out of hand. The Basepaws dental kit analyzes more than 1,000 microbe types in your cat's mouth to detect dental disease long before they would be visible to the naked eye.

The Cheerble Ice Cream ball is a rechargeable play toy that will entertain your cat for hours while you're away. The Ice Cream Ball has three play modes: normal, passive, and active for cats of all activity levels. The toy is automated and will interact with your cat for 10 minutes before resting for 30, ensuring that they won't get bored. If your cat wants to keep playing that's fine, contact will initiate another 10 minutes of interaction.

This is the ultimate toy for both cat and owner to play together. The patented design includes a magnet that connects to the bell inside each of the cat toys. The kit includes fish, fluffy squids, and a ball with a long tail to entice any cat. All the toys are pre-stuffed with catnip to bring out the inner hunter in your furry friend.

