Some people say that Germans have no sense of humor, but this public safety video about the unsafe workplace adventures of Forklift Driver Klaus perfectly illustrates a bone-dry and blood-wet form of comedy fit for our age. [via reddit, where it has been tagged NSFW]
German workplace safety video dry of humor and wet with blood
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- germany
- psa
- Safety
Watch a horrifying Halloween Safety PSA from 1977
From the Internet Archive: This 11-minute, color film is designed to acquaint primary through intermediate students with Halloween safety. The film presents a little girl who has an unsafe costume. In a flashback, the changes that can be made to make her Halloween safer are detailed. These include reflective tape, removing pointed objects, a clearer… READ THE REST
Watch: why you should never stand under the load of a crane
Construction site workers in Germany were lucky to trot away with their lives after the hoist cable of a crane gave way, dumping a heavy load (the 68-ton base of another damaged crane!) right on them. Fortunately the load was only just above head height and connected to support footings that created a 2-3 foot… READ THE REST
How to start an electric fire with just a Marshall amp, a space heater, and a power strip
Over the weekend, I had an article printed in the New York Times Real Estate section about that time I nearly burned the house down with a really dumb electrical error: I was down in my unfinished basement working on some music, and my fingers were too cold to play the guitar. So I grabbed… READ THE REST
Wine lovers can't miss these Pre-Black Friday discounts on wine box delivery services
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As cooler weather and the holidays approach, wine time with friends and family becomes more frequent—so make sure you're all stocked up! Wine enthusiasts everywhere won't want to miss this Pre-Black… READ THE REST
Save thousands on airfare by saving 15% off TravelHacker Premium with this Pre-Black Friday Sale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Itching to get out and see the world? Of course, you are. Here's the problem. We're all sick and tired of trying to find the best deals on flights. On top… READ THE REST
Bring home some wonderful gifts for your cat with 10 Pre-Black Friday discounts
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If dogs are our best friends, no one told the cat otherwise. From kittens to outdoor cats, to fat cats, to lazy cats, our feline friends are our greatest companions and… READ THE REST