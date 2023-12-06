A former Tesla employee who leaked 100GB of internal data exposing safety concerns claims the self-driving technology is a science experiment conducted on the public.

In an interview with the BBC, Lukasz Krupski explained why he felt the need to expose Tesla's failure to regard human life with the respect he felt it deserved. Having seen and heard complaints from customers and other employees, and his attempts to bring attention to the dangers were ignored internally, Krupski felt he had no other recourse than to take data public that showed the company wasn't following its safety guidelines.

BBC: