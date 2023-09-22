The best federal agency just dropped the sickest mix tape of musical safety tips

I love the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (previously). Not only is it an agency charged with making sure that manufacturers don't screw over consumers — a position that I think is pretty hard to disagree with! — but they also have the best social media and marketing apparatus out there.

Case in point: USCPSC just dropped a mixtape called We're Safety Now Haven't We, with six genre-spanning pop song bangers explaining helpful safety tips. Yes, really. It's a true work of art, and you can download the whole thing for free on their website, or listen via the YouTube embed above. And I encourage you to use your head, and listen to me, about listening. And also about protecting your noggin:

VERSE 1: First things first

Let me tell you what the issue is

When you're in these streets

Gotta stay vigilant

Check the stats, there's been way too many injured heads

From riding round without nothing on protecting them

But we can do better

I'mma put my helmet on then go zoom, yea yea

Sitting flat up on my head real evenly

Low on my forehead, yall ain't seeing me PRE: When I fly by

Cruisin'

I'mma wave hi then bye

Cruisin'

Don't forget to strap it on tight

Who's in

Let's skate, let's scooter, let's bike

Choosin'

Choosing to do this thing right HOOK: When you're in these streets, (in these s-s-streets)

Take caution (Caution!)

Protect your neck and your noggin

When you're in these streets, (in these s-s-streets)

Take caution (Caution!)

Protect your neck and your noggin

When you're in these streets, (in these s-s-streets)

Take caution (Caution!)

Protect your neck and your noggin

When you're in these streets, (in these s-s-streets)

Take caution (Caution!)

Protect your neck and your noggin

Yeah, this is exactly the kind of thing I want my federal tax dollars going for. Absolutely perfect, no notes.

We're Safety Now Haven't We [US Consumer Product Safety Commission]

A federal agency wants to give safety tips to young adults. So it's dropping an album [Rachel Treisman / NPR]