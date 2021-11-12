In audio, Trump defends rioters who chanted "Hang Mike Pence"

When interviewed by ABC's Jonathan Karl, Donald Trump showed no concern over Mike Pence's safety during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In fact, he defended the rioters who chanted "Hang Mike Pence."

Interviewing Trump last March for his upcoming book, Betrayal, Karl asked the former one-term president, "Were you worried about him during that siege? Were you worried about his safety?" And predictably, Trump's back-and-forth with Karl was a stew of BS, callousness, and complete gibberish.

"No, I thought he was well-protected, and I had heard that he was in good shape," Trump responded, even though, according to CNN, he had never contacted Pence that day — or for days after. "No. Because I had heard he was in very good shape. But, but, no, I think — "

"Because you heard those chants — that was terrible," Karl said.

"Well, the people were very angry," Trump responded.

"They were saying 'hang Mike Pence,'" Karl said, making sure Trump understood which chant he was defending.

"Because it's common sense, Jon," Trump said. "It's common sense that you're supposed to protect. How can you — if you know a vote is fraudulent, right? — how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress?"