Snag 15% in Pre-Black Friday savings on these curiosity-fueling science and DIY gifts

Do you have a curious young one in your life? The encouragement and nourishment of curiosity and creativity at a young age are imperative to the developing mind of a child. This list of 20 STEM-related gifts and toys is perfect for the science lover in your house.

Even if your child isn't a straight-A physics student, the fun had while exploring these super cool items is undeniable. You can take an extra 15 percent off each item as part of a Pre-Black Friday sale when you use code SAVE15NOV at checkout.

This kit comes with all the electronics and hardware needed to make your very own singing Tesla coil. It's perfect for hobbyists, Tesla coil enthusiasts, and even safe for kids to wow their teachers at a science fair.

Create your very own 3D printed toys with this kid-friendly 3D printer. Add printer food and create any one of hundreds of pre-downloaded designs on the companion app, or let your imagination take control and upload your own schematics then wait as the ToyBox 3D Printer brings them to life.

The SparkMaker SLA 3D printer is the perfect bridge between high precision 3D printing and affordability. Create super fine detailed prints while connected to the internet, or even take it offline by uploaded designs via SD card.

This chic desk mate is a bit more original than the traditional Newton's Cradle, but still perfect for any physics lover. These stunning gems have been polished to an ultra-smooth finish and cross-referenced with NASA images to ensure realistic coloring.

This PiCar-V kit is the perfect DIY kit to learn more about Raspberry Pi, robotics, electronics, and programming. The typical assembly time is 4-5 hours and the kit has multiple pilot settings and can be controlled via remote, PC, or tablet.

The Zubi Flyer is a STEM toy that teaches children (or adults) the technologies of the future through play. Test your memory, learn electronics, and basic coding all while playing frisbee.

This DIY car kit is perfect for children with an interest in STEM. The kit was developed by R&D engineers and teaches the fundamentals of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and robotics coding.

This smartphone controlled paper plane is sure to impress with high-speed flight and tricks. An on-board sensor autocorrects the flight for less than perfect weather, and an ultra-fast charger delivers 10 minutes of daring sky adventures on only 30 minutes of charge.

Enter the world of the very, very tiny with this powerful, WiFi-enabled microscope. Enjoy stunning detail and crystal clear recording at magnifications of 50 to 1000x.

Take to the skies in your own creation with this DIY building blocks drone. Perfect for children, this interactive activity plays like a game while reinforcing understandings of physics and electronics.

Bring the universe to your home with this galaxy projector. Transform any home or work location to your own interstellar oasis by projecting stunning star images across your walls and ceiling.

Develop your child's natural creativity and curiosity with this STEM starter bundle. The robotics kit is lego compatible allowing them to build whatever they can imagine, while the curiosity kit teaches children the technological concepts of the 21st century.

Give the gift of a talking STEM companion. Spencer is a DIY voice assistant that accepts commands, connects to the internet, and it can be built entirely by your curious little one.

WLKATA is a fully functional, miniature, and frankly adorable robotic companion. Interacting with the robotic arm reinforces the principles of robotics in an intuitive and fun way that feels like play.

This award-winning educational toy pairs with its companion app to take you on a world tour. This AR Globe is full of visual storytelling that introduces children to cultures, animals, and locations across the globe.

Spark curiosity in your child (and maybe a love for Back to the Future) with this DIY flux capacitor. The kit includes Lego bricks to be constructed and a flexible LED circuit to form the iconic flux capacitor shape.

Develop fine motor skills as well as the fundamentals of robotics with this DIY construction kit. This kit includes all the motors, sensors, and robotic pieces to bring your very own robotic beings to artificial life.

Bring the solar system to your living room with these stunning lamp depictions of our 8 planets. Each planet is 3D printed from high-resolution NASA maps of the solar system to ensure accuracy.

Watch-making requires more than a steady hand and a magnifying glass. Learn the inner workings and relationships between the springs, gears, and precise engineering that allows us to keep time in a beautiful accessory.

This hand-blown glass sphere is filled with bioluminescent PyroDynos. When gently swirled at night, the bio-orb produces a beautiful light display that will captivate and fill anyone with wonder.

