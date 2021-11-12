Watch: Honest Trailers does "Hackers"

"Watch a film where everyone dresses like a Spice Girl fucked a RadioShack." The folks at Honest Trailers have fun skewering the hilariously dated Hackers (1995), starring Angelina Jolie in one her first filmic appearances.
