Amusing ourselves to death, a spot-on future prediction from 1985

On Facebook, Steve Silberman shared this amazingly prescient prediction of our future-present by Neil Postman, from Postman's 1985 book Amusing Ourselves to Death:
[H/t Steve Silberman]
Image: Inset cover art from Amusing Ourselves to Death
On Facebook, Steve Silberman shared this amazingly prescient prediction of our future-present by Neil Postman, from Postman's 1985 book Amusing Ourselves to Death:
[H/t Steve Silberman]
Image: Inset cover art from Amusing Ourselves to Death
Inspired by the continued bastardization of the phrase "Orwellian," Irish comedian Seán Burke decided to apply the 1984 model to the Muppets. Burke does all the voices for the fake trailer, and even though it's comprised of almost all still images, I still really wish this were real. Please Stop Comparing Things to "1984" [Rachel… READ THE REST
Over at Technode, Shi Jiayi synthesizes recent stories in Chinese media showing how China's ever-surveilled population is getting sick of rampant face-recognition, and is speaking out. Face-recognition tech has penetrated all sectors of everyday life in China. As Jiayi notes, it's "it is now used in stores for pay-by-face, in hotels and public transportation for… READ THE REST
The Wonder Woman 1984 trailer gives us tantalizing glimpses at some of the villains, including Kristen Wiig as Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, a "desperate, self-obsessed, fraudulent entrepreneur who runs a business selling the American Dream," according to Associate Producer Anna Obropta. Looks familiar! Images: YouTube / DC Comics READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. A good lamp can make or break the aesthetic of a room, especially if it takes away from the rest of your decor (unless that's what you're going for, of course). Well,… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether it's music, podcasts, or audiobooks, we all have that friend or family member who lives and dies for great sound accessories. But instead of searching blindly for the perfect gadget to… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Apple is a well-known and popular brand, to say the least. If you're trying to get ahead of the holiday rush, check out our Pre-Black Friday Sale, which features a 15% discount… READ THE REST