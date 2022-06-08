Unhappy birthday, George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four!

The innumerable claims about George Orwell's prescient genius are now cliché. It should be easy to dismiss the correlations that people draw to Orwell's masterpiece and our society—if only they weren't so damn apt. Orwell called his shot and walked away before his opponent even sank to the canvas.

Even though we may steer away from Orwell's totalitarian state, we ironically and arrogantly named a reality show after Big Brother and the reality show became our lives. On this day in 1949, Orwell etched his name into literary history with his prophetic vision of dystopia.