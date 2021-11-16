I've written here before about David Bowie's appearance (48 years ago tonight) on The Midnight Special, performing The 1980 Floor Show, recorded over three nights one month earlier at The Marquee Club in London.
Here is eight hours of the uncut footage of that show, including multiple takes, backstage moments, and all of the dance rehearsals.
Image: Screengrab
Eight uncut hours of David Bowie's historic 1980 Floor Show
I've written here before about David Bowie's appearance (48 years ago tonight) on The Midnight Special, performing The 1980 Floor Show, recorded over three nights one month earlier at The Marquee Club in London.