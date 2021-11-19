Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty of killing two unarmed people

A verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse has been reached: the 17-year-old Proud Boy sympathizer was found not guilty on all charges.

In other words, it is okay in the US (if you are white) to have your mama drop you off across state lines with an AR-15-style rifle, attend a protest with other gun-toters with the intent of protecting the businesses (rather than the protestors), and murder two unarmed people.

"I didn't do anything wrong," he said in court in front of Judge Bruce Schroeder, the cantankerous judge who seemed to have it out for the prosecution from the get-go, and who was interrupted more than once by a phone that "rings" Trump's favorite rally-opener, "God Bless the USA."

From CNN: