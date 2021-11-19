Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty of killing two unarmed people

A verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse has been reached: the 17-year-old Proud Boy sympathizer was found not guilty on all charges.
In other words, it is okay in the US (if you are white) to have your mama drop you off across state lines with an AR-15-style rifle, attend a protest with other gun-toters with the intent of protecting the businesses (rather than the protestors), and murder two unarmed people.
"I didn't do anything wrong," he said in court in front of Judge Bruce Schroeder, the cantankerous judge who seemed to have it out for the prosecution from the get-go, and who was interrupted more than once by a phone that "rings" Trump's favorite rally-opener, "God Bless the USA."
From CNN:
Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and four other charges on Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of two people and wounding of another during last year's unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. …
A misdemeanor weapons possession charge and a non-criminal curfew violation were dismissed by Judge Bruce Schroeder prior to deliberations.
The charges stem from the chaotic unrest last year in the wake of the Kenosha Police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man. After instances of rioting and fiery destruction, Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, took a medical kit and an AR-15-style rifle and joined up with a group of other armed people in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020.
There, Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum – who was chasing the teenager and threw a plastic bag at him – and then tried to flee the area. A crowd of people pursued the teenager, and Rittenhouse shot at a man who tried to kick him; fatally shot Anthony Huber, who had hit him with a skateboard; and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, who was armed with a pistol.
Prosecutors called up to 22 witnesses over the course of six days as they sought to show that Rittenhouse provoked Rosenbaum by pointing the rifle at him. The prosecution portrayed the three other people who confronted the teen as "heroes" trying to stop what they believed to be an active shooting.
However, the defense said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense and feared for his life when he shot at the men.