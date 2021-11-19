Read Mark Dery's fabulous evisceration of a paleoconservative's hand-wringing review of the Met's Afrofuturist exhibition

"Before Yesterday We Could Fly": An Afrofuturist Period Room is an exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art that, according to the museum, is "powered by Afrofuturism—a transdisciplinary creative mode that centers Black imagination, excellence, and self-determination—this construction is only one proposition for what might have been, had Seneca Village [a Black settlement destroyed to make way for Central Park in in 1857] been allowed to thrive into the present and beyond."

The photos of the exhibition, which you can see in Mark Dery's essay, "An Archconservative Magazine Discovers Afrofuturism at the Met and Is Not Pleased," hint at a mind-bogglingly spectactular vision of an alternative past/present/future. When I learned that the exhibit was co-created by Hannah Beachler, who won an Oscar for designing Black Panther's Wakanda, it made sense why it looks so amazing.

But it's not just the photographs in Dery's response to Gilbert T. Sewall's nasty review in the archconservative Spectator World published October 26 that make it worth reading. Dery takes his razor sharp pen to expose Sewall's sense of privilege and superiority toward non-whites.