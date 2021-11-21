Broaden your language skills before Black Friday with Babbel, now over 50% off

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Whether you want to learn a new language or brush up on your native language, Babbel is the go-to learning platform for all things language-related. With over 10 million users worldwide and now more than 60% off its original price, the Babbel subscription is a no-brainer for this holiday season.

You can now get access to Babbel with a variety of lessons including 14 languages for the amazing price of $179, which is more than half off of its original price of $499, thanks to an early Black Friday special – an opportunity that shouldn't be taken lightly.

It's time to elevate your communication skills in either English, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish. You can learn one, two, or maybe even six languages to take your professional career to the next level. Babbel was developed by over 100 expert linguists with speech recognition technology to accurately depict pronunciation and quickly help you pick up a new language.

The subscription is for both beginner and advanced levels, and lessons start off with 10 to 15-minute lessons focusing on basic conversation skills unlike other subscriptions. After just one month, you can progress into conversational dialogue in a wide range of real-life topics like business, food, and family.

With an 8.9 out of 10-star rating on Langoly, users believe Babbel stands out from its competitors with, "the quality of its content, its sleek design, and the accuracy of its speech-recognition technology." Learning a new language isn't all about the dialect, but it also gives you the chance to open yourself up and heighten your interest in different cultures.

The Babbel language learning subscription opens your mind to endless possibilities and opportunities that can only enrich your life experiences, now for the great value of $179, give yourself or your family and friends the gift of knowledge.