Early Friday morning, the Moon moved through the Earth's shadow to create the longest lunar eclipse in almost 600 years. During this near-total eclipse, 97% of the Moon went dark. The Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles captured the three and a half hour event and sped it up into the lovely one minute video above.
Beautiful time-lapse video of the longest partial lunar eclipse in 600 years
