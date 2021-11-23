Check out this gallery of 1970s ads for cocaine paraphernalia

People sure loved cocaine in the 1970s. Look at this amazing collection of magazine ads from the era for products to help coke users sniff, store, dry, and stash their precious white happy powder.
Here are a couple to give you a taste:
