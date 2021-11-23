Exclusive: Dark Horse announces anniversary edition of Mike Mignola's The Amazing Screw-On Head

Dark Horse Comics will celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Mike Mignola (Hellboy) and Dave Stewart's (Hellboy, Conan, The Goon) seminal Eisner Award-winning graphic novel The Amazing Screw-On Head and Other Curious Objects with the publication of a new, expanded hardcover edition. The edition will feature forty new pages of material, including nineteen pages of the never completed, never-before-published Axorr, Slayer of Demons story, written and drawn by Mignola. Mike writes:

"As proud as I am of the Hellboy stuff, the stories that make up the Screw-On Head collection are actually my favorite things I've done. They are the most ME, they are as close as you're going to get to looking inside my head and seeing the stuff that runs around in there. A while back I started work on another of my odd non-Hellboy things, Axorr, Slayer of Demons. Eventually I hit a snag and never finished it, but was really happy with the nineteen pages I did finish, and I'm super happy that they are finding a home here in the new expanded 20th anniversary edition of this book. This is where they belong. If there is just one true 'Mignola' book to have, I think this is it."

In The Amazing Screw-On Head and Other Curious Objects, Emperor Zombie is trying to take over the world once again. The Amazing Screw-On Head has been enlisted by President Lincoln to stop the evil emperor, with the help of his faithful partner Mr. Groin and his trusty canine companion Mr. Dog. Screw-On Head will have to brave ancient tombs and defeat demons from a dimension inside a turnip, just one of the strange and mischievous tales in this beloved collection.

Dark Horse will also be releasing the one-shot Sir Edward Grey: Acheron, written and drawn entirely by Mike Mignola, on December 1st. The Amazing Screw-On Head and Other Curious Objects is available for pre-order now on Amazon and will be released in June 2022.

Images: Photo by Alan Amato, exclusive cover reveal, Dark Horse Comics