This weird vandal is upset that one day in the near future, the government will forbid her from defacing private property. I hope she gets the help she needs.
Look at this goofball complain about the coming New World Order that will stop her from putting "F**k Now Biden" stickers on gas pumps
- dunning-kruger incarnate
Watch: woman at Alabama rally uses airtight logic to prove Trump is still president
It's simple, really. God wants Trump to be president, therefore he is. In fact, he's been president all along. Who can argue with that? Here's a transcript of a brief interview with a woman who attended Trump's rally in Alabama: He's already here. He never left. He's the 19th President of the Republic. Reporter: Is… READ THE REST
Matt Gaetz wants "to be the conservative AOC." Take a look at him trying
I really hope Florida representative Matt Gaetz puts on more self-owning performances like this one, and I'm sure he will, because one of the distinguishing features of a MAGA politician is an utter lack of shame or self awareness. Here, he interrogates John Dean (former White House counsel to Richard Nixon), who makes short work… READ THE REST
Mike Huckabee repeats joke twice to elicit laughs from elderly all-white audience
What professional comic Mike Huckabee lacks in creativity, comedic timing, and material, he more than makes up for in grossly mistaken self-assurance. Watch him force weak laughter and applause out of his audience of white seniors by repeating a joke in a vaguely threatening tone. Mike Huckabee thinking these "jokes" are worth laughing at is… READ THE REST
