Ben Shapiro presents a short history of Twitter:

First, it was an engineering platform, which is what it was intended to be all along.

Then, it moved toward "doing good in the world," which is just awful and something that would shock Twitter's right-wing creators.

Now, with Galaxy Brain Elon at the helm, Twitter is back to being an engineering platform, and Ben is ecstatic. Now he can once again use Twitter to run finite element analyses on heat transfer through jet turbines!