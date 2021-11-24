Watching this guy get knocked down is oddly mesmerizing

Jason Weisberger

I do not know why adding Smashmouth's All-Star to a dude getting brutally smacked by a cattle gate is so enthralling, but I've watched it over and over and can't stop laughing.

@tiktokofficial7773

🤣🤣#viral #foryoupage #foryou #fypシ #tiktokofficial

♬ original sound – Tiktok official

I hope the gentleman was fine.