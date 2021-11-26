There is an international association for people who like to eat over the kitchen sink, and today is their day

The International Association of People Who Dine Over the Kitchen Sink was founded in 1991 and has remained active ever since. Norm Hankoff was inspired to found this prestigious organization "as he was standing at the sink using potato chips to spoon tuna salad into his mouth," according to Weird Universe. Naturally, the day after Thanksgiving is the annual "Dine Over Your Kitchen Sink Day!"

In 1994, Hankoff wrote the bible of the association, "The Official Sinkies Don't Cook Book," published by, er, Digester's Reader. It is still in print.

Recipes include:

cakeless frosting

a handful of mashed potatoes

a cracker topped with mayo, then another cracker, then American cheese, then another cracker, mustard, cracker, pickle chip, cracker and Swiss cheese

chocolate cake in a glass of milk

The International Association of People Who Dine Over the Kitchen Sink (Sinkie.com)