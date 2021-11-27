33 Black Friday deals that fit perfectly in your budget

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Everyone could use a bedroom upgrade, and this super-soft, hypoallergenic four-sheet set will keep anyone cool and comfortable as they snooze. Plus, their bamboo blend makes them eco-friendly.

Everyone wishes their dog could talk, and with this DNA test, pet owners can learn their pup's breed, get better insight into their unique personality traits, and even become aware of dietary needs and potential health issues they may face down the road.

Instead of gifting your kiddo with yet another toy they'll get bored with after 10 minutes, help them develop the valuable skill of coding. With fun projects and games at their disposal, they'll have a blast as they grow their mind and learn more about this incredible technology.

As the world's first six-speed massage gun, this bad boy uses scientifically formulated percussions to relieve muscle pain, speed up injury recovery time, and enhance athletic performance. Plus, it lasts for up to four hours per charge.

This pain relief option is completely natural and can deliver rapid muscle recovery, improved circulation, and more. From its superior compression thanks to its top-notch rip-stop fabric to its vast intensity level options, this is truly a gift that keeps on giving.

Deemed one of the "Top 30 Most Influential Brands in the World" by License! Global magazine, this weighted blanket is designed to give users a more restful, deep sleep and ease anxiety by delivering gentle pressure with its glass bead filling.

For that family member who loves a good foot massage, this at-home gadget will make their dreams come true, and they can enjoy an endless amount of them right at home. With 20 speeds and 9 massage programs, this massager relieves aches and pains in the feet and calves, making for very happy tootsies.

This game-changing fitness tool is a non-invasive plastic surgery alternative as it can completely transform the jaw. In just a few minutes a day, this system can exercise and strengthen more than 57 facial muscles, making it one seriously effective workout.

Bring this little guy with you anywhere to rid the surrounding air of 99.9% of harmful particles, like pet dander, smoke, and even bacteria. You can even use its USB output to charge your other devices while it works.

Perfect for your favorite foodie, this pizza oven not only cooks mouth-watering pies, but also can cook fish, veggies, steaks, and so much more. And thanks to the fact that it's fueled directly by fire, it takes just 15 minutes to heat up and a mere 3 to 4 minutes to cook pizzas to perfection.

Indiegogo funded, this versatile massager relieves sore and even injured muscles using the power of air compression, infra heat, magnet therapy, cold pack therapy, and more. It also relieves uncomfortable swelling and inflammation will enhancing healthy blood flow.

Your favorite cat lady will love this gift that lets them take a deep dive into their feline's genetic makeup, opening their eyes to any diseases they may be predisposed to, how closely related they are to tigers, lions, and cheetahs, and more. They even provide various health recommendations to help keep cats as healthy and happy as ever.

This Kickstarter-funded wonder is a great gift for any adventure seeker, serving as a great alternative to traditional tents. Whether it's a camping trip or a tailgate event, this uniquely-shaped tent attaches to just about any vehicle, standing at 6.5 feet tall, capable of housing a table, chairs, and more.

Your friends will love the gift of 12 delicious wines from all over the world delivered right to their doorstep. Simply fill out a personal palate quiz and enjoy expertly curated bottles tailored to your exact taste.

Perfect for those with pups that chew up every shoe that comes in their path, this bundle comes with everything a dog owner needs, including a DNA test that lets them learn more about their pup's specific breed, along with training courses, like how to control barking, how to walk better on a leash, and so much more.

Waterproof, windproof, and UV-proof, this attachable car tent is ideal for camping trips, tailgates, trips to the park, and more. Not only will it keep you safe from the elements (including pesky bugs), it boasts a 4-point attachment system for easy setup and an ultra-roomy 6.5ft by 6.5ft interior.

Lighter than a smartphone, this umbrella is a must-have during the rainy season, providing you with superior protection against strong winds and wet weather. The water runs right off the umbrella, more effectively than Teflon, and it even comes with a handy carrying case.

Give the gift of an effortlessly clean home with this super-handy cordless vacuum, boasting a versatile two-gear design and a generous 30-minute runtime. And to make things even more convenient, the inner dustbin can be emptied with the click of a button, and it operates incredibly quietly.

Perfect for those with curious minds, this kit lets you build a mechanical watch with your own two hands. And once it's put together, it's perfect for elevating just about any outfit thanks to its sleek suede leather straps and timeless design.

Keep the kitties busy with this interactive cat toy, complete with three game modes and an innovative interval design, perfect for endless play. But don't worry, its silicone exterior and anti-collision design ensure it won't damage your floors or furniture.

If you have some aspiring chefs on your list, this expert knife set is sure to please, as it includes eight premium knives designed to efficiently slice and dice with strong, durable high-carbon, acute 15° angle stainless steel blades. They even come in a special gift box.

With a stationary bike like this, there's no need for a gym membership. Riders experience effective workouts with adjustable speeds and resistance as they strengthen their leg muscles and resistance. Plus, it runs incredibly quietly as not to disturb anyone around.

Elevate any space with this unique, "living" decoration, a sphere made of hand-blown glass filled with bioluminescent algae that produce natural light when gently swirled. With its magical, glowing hue, it makes for a great gift.

Nobody likes to clean, which is why this robot vacuum makes for an excellent gift. From its powerful 4,000Pa suction to its four adjustable cleaning modes, this device always leaves floors spic and span. And you can control everything from your phone via its accompanying app.

Not only does this pool keep you cool and comfortable all night thanks to its Activ-Air Technology, but it's also hypoallergenic, protecting you against bacteria and allergens that can wreak havoc on your body. And as if that's not enough, it also aligns your neck and spine, helping you stay asleep without tossing and turning all night.

Everyone's gotta eat, which is why this gift card is a fantastic stocking stuffer. Redeemable at a number of popular restaurants, including Burger King, Dominos, IHOP, and many more, this card also gives you access to exclusive deals that can save you some serious cash.

Ditch damaging Q-tips and opt for this innovative ear-cleaning gadget that gently scoops out ear wax all while you view everything on your phone. Never damaging to the ears, this tool can ensure you hear everything crystal clear, and you never have to go to the doctor to get a good cleaning.

Do the gamers in your family a favor and give them the gift of eye protection with these special glasses that relieve temple pressure and offer important blue light protection. You can even wear them outdoors for viewing screens in ultra-bright conditions.

Capable of blocking out 65% of harmful blue light, preventing eye strain and headaches, perfect for gamers and those who spend lots of time looking at screens all day. And thanks to their innovative design, wearers can prevent the development of dry eyes and experience true panoramic viewing.

Give the gift of tasty cheese without ever requiring anyone to get off their couch! This virtual cheese tasting session offers hungry viewers four delectable cheeses to try along with digital tasting literature with recommended pairings and other great info.

This single dumbbell is perfect for anyone with a home gym since it equates to an entire weight rack thanks to its easy adjustment system. Great for both avid lifters and beginners, this set will get those muscles formed in no time.

This patent-pending bar tool can safely remove the tops of canned sodas, beers, and more, allowing you to add ice and garnishes. Plus, it can save you a fortune on plastic cups.

It's always good to be prepared, and with this water-resistant gadget, you'll have access to news, entertainment, and weather alerts in emergency situations. It also serves as an LED flashlight, a smartphone charger, and more.

