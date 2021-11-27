This new age can opener is 20% off during this Black Friday sale

The holiday season is upon us, which means we'll all be surrounded by friends and family cracking open ice-cold beverages to celebrate. This usually means the glassware will be brought out and washed over and over, or a thousand red cups will be floating around your home long after the party is over. However, now there is a new solution to these age-old problems with a new tool that reinvents the way we use the aluminum cans that already house our favorite drinks. Best of all, you can get it for 20% off this Black Friday!

The New Draft Top 3.0: Easy Can Opener is a patent-pending bar tool designed to remove the top of almost any can safely and simply. Its four rotational blades split and fold the lid as the device turns, leaving you with a lidless, and incredibly smooth rim that you can drink right out of. This allows you to use the can in ways you never could have before. Say goodbye to single-use cups, and hello to handsome convertible cans that are free enough to add garnishes to, and even reuse as novelty mugs.

The new 3.0 version of the Draft Top tool is built with a bevy of great new features. The all-new pressure regulated handle makes it so there's no learning curve when you pick it up. Additionally, the fully embedded magnet and lanyard hole make it easy to stick right on your fridge, or hang for easy on-the-go access. It even has a 50% stronger construction, and textured grip on the handles for improved traction that provides for a more natural hand placement. It is designed to fit 8oz to 16oz aluminum beverage cans, as well as some 19oz cans with standard tops.

This one-of-a-kind bar tool even has the likes of Playboy raving, "Bless hopheads Sean and Armand for giving us a chance to escape our aluminum tyranny!"

BoingBoing readers could normally snag this soon-to-be favorite home bar item for $19.99. However, the Black Friday deals just keep coming! During this exclusive sale, you can get your very own New Draft Top 3.0: Easy Can Opener for an additional 20% off at checkout using code BFSAVE20, making this handy tool only $15.99!

