Save an extra 20% off on these epic video games that are still on Black Friday discounts

This Black Friday, gamers are likely going for new consoles, peripherals, gaming chairs, and other gear that will optimize their gaming experience. If you're separating yourself from the pack and wish to score yourself new games instead, indulge in these 15 titles and play your heart out this holiday season.

All of these are exclusively Mac-compatible and can be only be redeemed on Steam. The best part? They're on sale for an extra 20% off with code BFSAVE20.

Equipped with everything you would ever want in a train simulator, this game boasts 9 routes, 196 locos, 1,191 rolling stock, and 21,000 items, allowing you to create incredibly detailed routes.

This top-rated and critically acclaimed first-person shooter game offers a custom combat experience and lets you fight your own way to Columbia to rescue Elizabeth and achieve freedom.

In this role-playing shooter game set within the Borderlands universe, you can enjoy fresh new gameplay that boasts the genre-blending fusion of shooter and RPG mechanics.

This Borderlands game introduces you to all-new characters and all-new classes, as well as lets you make new friends, experiment with exciting weapons, and fight alongside them in a 4 player co-op on an unpredictable living planet.

Layers of Fear is an award-winning, first-person psychedelic horror game that hinges on storytelling and exploration. Set in the 19th century, your main goal is to uncover the details of the painter's dark and tragic past.

This adrenaline-inducing physics-based co-op puzzle game challenges your skills in problem-solving by letting you explore a dark world full of secrets that need to be unlocked.

This Gauntlet-style RPG features hand-drawn heroes that hack, slash, shoot, drum, boomerang, jet, and explode their way through Ventures. You have the option to select your own hero and play with your favorite co-op partner.

An exciting coaster park simulation game, this game lets your imagination run wild and build the theme park of your dreams.

Build your own theme park from the ground up with this all-time classic game. In this version, not only will you get the original game, but you'll also get to enjoy the Soaked! and Wild! expansion and add water slides and a complete safari experience to your park to surprise your guests.

The science-fiction-themed installment in the famous Civilization series, Beyond Earth is set in the future and lets you write the next chapter for humanity.

The fifth offering in the award-winning Civilization strategy game series brings you the challenge to become the Ruler of the World by establishing and leading a civilization from the dawn of man into the Space Age.

The second expansion pack for Civilization V offers an enhanced depth and replayability through the introduction of international trade and a focus on culture and diplomacy.

In this installment, you'll discover new ways to engage with your world like physically expanding cities across the map, engaging in active research in technology and culture to unlock potential, and more.

Dip your toes into science fiction with this Civilization installment that lets you build a new vision for the future of humanity.

You can build and design the city of your dreams with the most expansive SimCity 4 compilation in the market. Play god and create an entire region of cities with stadiums, airports, real-world landmarks, and more.

