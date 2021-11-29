Disney bows to China leadership, omits Simpsons Tiananmen Square episode from streaming in Hong Kong

Disney, terrified at the prospected of having the spigot of HK$ flowing into its coffers shut off, quietly omitted an episode of The Simpsons that criticized China's official denial of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

From Bloomberg:

In the missing episode, "Goo Goo Gai Pan," the cartoon family visits the Beijing square where a character confronts a line of tanks — a reference to the famous Tank Man photograph — and a sign reads "Tien An Men Square: on this site, in 1989, nothing happened."

…

The Hong Kong government and Disney didn't respond to requests for comment.