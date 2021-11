It's a tough one, especially for people who aren't "into" the whole cult of Rubik's Cube variants and the formulas and tricks we can use to solve them. But this video from J Perm describes a straightforward method for solving the 1x1x1 cube [Amazon] that almost anyone can put to use.

Next week I'll be showing you how to solve a 0x0x0 Rubik's cube by combining nildimensional topology and schnapps.