Save an extra 20% on audio tech with these top Cyber Monday deals

Thought the shopping season was over? Time to think again. Cyber Monday is meant to be the digital version of Black Friday, but physical tech also gets plenty of love nowadays.

One of the big trends this year is wireless audio. Whether you want to treat the audiophile in your life or get an upgrade for your own home, these deals are worth your attention.

Right now, you can save 20% on all the speakers below with the holiday promo code CMSAVE20.

Love the outdoors? This highly durable speaker from HomeSpot lets you take your tunes on an adventure. It has dual 6W drivers and a passive subwoofer for rich sound, and the outer case is waterproof, shockproof, and dust-proof. Plus, you get NFC connectivity and up to 24 hours of playback.

If you're more concerned about sound quality than durability, the Sound Spot is a great choice for portable audio. One unique feature is Tone Control, which lets you choose EQ settings with a tap. Perfect for carrying from room to room, the Sound Spot offers seven hours of battery life on a full charge.

This beautiful piece of art is part charger, part speaker, part lamp. In terms of audio, the Tree of Light contains a neodymium driver with Bluetooth connectivity. The base contains a Qi wireless charging pad, and LED lights are shielded by cherry wood bark.

This tiny speaker uses cutting-edge technology to deliver surprisingly powerful sound. HumBird releases vibrations that turn any surface into a large resonating sound stage. It works on tables, boxes, windows, your car dash, and even your cycle helmet.

Crave Curve Mini 5W Bluetooth Speaker – $27.99 after code CMSAVE20; originally $49

Measuring just three inches across, the Crave Curve is small enough to fit in your laptop bag. However, this 5W speaker packs a punch. You get 10 hours of playback on a full charge, with crystal-clear sound quality thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. It even has a mic for hands-free speakerphone calls.

Want a little more kick? This version of the curve is still under eight inches long, but it has four times the power. Embedded within an aluminum housing, dual drivers deliver 20W audio for 10 hours straight. You get strong Bluetooth connections for wireless sound, plus that all-important speakerphone mic.

Perfect for those cozy winter nights, the Tiki Torch looks more like a lantern than a speaker. Designed to be used indoors or outdoors, this beautiful little lamp actually offers pretty decent wireless sound via Bluetooth. It has a range of 33 feet, and the LED flame effect is great for parties.

Rated at 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the TREBLAB HD7 has a unique 360-degree design. This allows sound to escape in all directions, making the HD7 well-equipped for any kind of get-together. The audio quality is excellent, as well — this water-resistant speaker delivers 12W surround sound for up to 25 hours on battery.

It looks like something out of a modern art gallery, but the striking design of the Cannonball Max isn't just for show. This 360-degree speaker delivers high-class acoustic sound — on land and water. The waterproof shell floats on any fluid, thanks to a patented stabilization system. Built-in lights also provide a light show in time with the beat.

Thanks to Bluetooth 5.0, the Coby Ranger offers better wireless sound quality than many portable speakers. The Ranger name also points to the outdoor credentials of this speaker: the outer shell is water-resistant, and the device comes with rugged carry straps. Plus, you get six hours of battery life.

Ideal for small spaces, the M10 portable speaker from Veho has two 20W bass drivers and two 10W treble drivers for a rich sound experience. You can adjust the output via smart touch controls, and easily pair devices via Bluetooth or NFC. Rated at 4.6 stars on Amazon, this speaker can play for nine hours straight, either indoors or outside.

While the M7 speaker from Veho might look retro, it's actually filled with brand-new technology. Dual acoustic drivers provide a great mix of detail and power, with Bluetooth 4.1 for crisp wireless sound. The speaker has a 3.5mm aux socket for connecting with older devices, and the shell is splash-proof.

With a circular design and a metallic finish, the M8 speaker from Veho looks the part in any modern home. But it's not just a pretty face — you get detail and punch from the 10W speakers and dual passive subwoofers inside. With 15 hours of playback on a full charge, this speaker is genuinely portable, as well.

The outer case of the X7 is completely sealed from water and dust, making it ideal for camping. A lightweight design makes it well suited to backpacking, too — and with 16 hours of battery life, you can easily go off grid. In terms of audio, you get dual 5W speakers that produce strong bass.

Another waterproof option is the xFyro ORION. This speaker is much smaller, measuring just one inch wide. However, you still get HD sound quality and eight hours of battery life, plus two mics for hands-free calls. It even gets Ne-Yo's approval: "I don't want you to take my word for it, I want you to check them [xFyro speakers] out."

The FX100 is basically the pickup truck of portable speakers. It's super durable, equipped with powerful 360 speakers, and the internal battery offers 35 hours of playback on a single charge. Rated at 4.3 stars on Amazon, this speaker even doubles as a portable power bank for your other devices.

Want to start the party? Rated at 4.6 stars on Amazon, the HD-Max from TREBLAB is exactly what you need. This very modern boombox has four drivers that kick out 50W audio, with three sound modes to choose from. It's waterproof enough to handle any passing showers, and you can even connect two together via Bluetooth.

The Stanmore II offers the kind of sound you would expect from the company that makes legendary guitar amps. Rated at 4.7 stars, this Amazon's Choice speaker has one woofer, two tweeters, and three amplifiers on board. It also features Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX technology for crisp wireless sound.

The M2 speaker from Veho weighs only 5.25 ounces. You can literally carry it in your pocket, and it pairs easily with your phone via Bluetooth. It provides 10 hours of playback on battery, with the built-in 3W driver offering pretty decent volume.

Ideal for your nightstand or desk, this sleek soundbar has five full-range drivers for rich bass and surround sound. It supports streaming with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect, and you can even use optical audio or USB/HDMI ARC connections. Meanwhile, the built-in display works as a stylish clock.

