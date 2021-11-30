Boost your productivity with 40% in Cyber Week savings on over 200 Mac apps

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Back in school, mastering subjects like calculus and French was of utmost importance. But as you go about life, adulting your way through your complex personal issues and your chosen profession, it's clear you could've used a course or two in things like how to balance expenses, stay ahead of your taxes, and, most importantly, how to be as productive as possible.

With all the things you do on your Mac these days, from paying credit card bills to answering time-sensitive emails, completing tasks in a productive, efficient matter is a huge deal, and sometimes managing it all on your own can be next to impossible. Enter Setapp. Curated specifically for Mac users, this bundle of more than 210 apps gives you the tools you need to boost your workflow and stay on top of your digital calendar and to-do lists like a real boss.

Just like your daily list of to-dos, the app selection available in Setapp is vast, capable of helping you in nearly every aspect of your life. Whether it's geared toward lifestyle, task management, or personal finance, this digital goodie bag is chock-full of helpful apps that are built to improve productivity and keep you from melting into a puddle of anxiety.

In addition to all these great apps, subscribing to Setapp ensures your time is never interrupted by annoying ads, in-app purchases, or other distractions. In fact, you'll never have to pay for price upgrades since you'll always have the latest version of whatever software you're using. And no matter what devices you're using, whether it's your tablet, your laptop, or your iPhone, all the apps will sync across all of your devices.

Toting tons of high ratings online, Setapp is continuing to help people from all over manage tasks and organize their lives. From its "excellent customer service" to calling it a "real bang for your buck," users prove that Setapp is a real game-changer in more ways than one.

Save 40% off a one-year subscription to Setapp, getting it for just $41.40 when you enter code CMSAVE40 at check-out.