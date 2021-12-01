Thanks to a class action settlement, some users can get up to $25 from Zoom

Videoconferencing service Zoom is faced with an $85 million lawsuit over privacy and security issues like third-party data sharing and Zoombombing. Zoom denies wrongdoing but agreed to pay the hefty settlement.

Subscribers would be eligible for $25 or 15% of their subscription cost— whichever is larger. If you were not a paid subscriber but used the service, you are entitled to $15. To file a claim, visit www.zoommeetingsclassaction.com, fill out a form, and provide proof that you used Zoom between March 30, 2016, and July 30, 2021.

Read the full article on Reuters here.