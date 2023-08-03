Man sues Taco Bell over deceptive ads that make its food look loaded and voluminous

A man named Frank Siragusa has filed a class action lawsuit in the Eastern District Court of New York against the TexMex-themed fast-food restaurant known as Taco Bell. In the suit, Siragusa claimed that the company was deliberately misleading customers by utilizing food photography that portrayed unrealistic portion sizes. From Insider:

The suit was filed in the Eastern District Court of New York on Monday. It included side-by-side photos of Taco Bell's ads for their Crunchwrap Supreme, Vegan Crunchwrap, Grande Crunchwrap, Mexican Pizza, and Veggie Mexican Pizza, next to what he and other customers said were actual photos of the items — illustrating a stark difference. Siragusa said the company was advertising products with double the beef at a time when meat prices were steep. "Taco Bell's actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially," Siragusa's attorney wrote in the lawsuit.

If the suit wins, Siragusa hopes to recoup at least $5 million for every person in New York who has eaten at least five of the allegedly deceptively advertised menu times over the last three years. Siragusa's lawyers had previously filed a lawsuit against McDonald's and Wendy's over the advertised size of their burgers as well.

As of press time, Taco Bell has not responded to any requests for comments.

A man says Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza and Crunchwrap Supreme ads deceptively show menu items loaded with 'at least double' the amount of beef and other ingredients in a new lawsuit [Azmi Haroun / Insider]