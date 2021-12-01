Voices is a self-caricature by animator Joanna Priestly

Popkin

Voices is an animation from 1985 by Joanna Priestly, a contemporary film director, producer, animator, and teacher. In "Voices," Priestly animates a 4-minute caricature of herself. She explores her personal fears, worries, negative thoughts, and the way these things affect her daily life. She illustrates these ideas through a totally surreal animation style, where a self portrait morphs into different characters and situations — It's pretty brilliant.