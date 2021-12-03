The Deep Dreams podcast uses the GPT-3 language transformer to generate semi-sensical spoken word stories to lull you to sleep. There are five episodes so far. The latest one uses an improved synthesized voice. My one complaint is that the episodes are just a few minutes long, which is not long enough to help someone fall asleep if you ask me.
Deep Dreams is an AI-generated podcast to help you sleep
- AI
- got-3
- podcasts
- sleep
Lego made some pieces that can't be pulled apart
Some would argue that the whole point of Lego is that the pieces are re-usable. Others might not care as long as the pieces can be used to make a cool-looking model. In any case, Lego's new 75313 AT-AT includes sub-assemblies that are "impossible to dismantle without resorting to using sharp metal implements," according to Brickset.… READ THE REST
Pee Wee says no to drugs!
In this PSA, Pee Wee Herman Talks About Crack Cocaine. He may be holding a little glass container of it, but he is not a fan of this substance. "Every time you use it, you risk dying", he informs us. I've never seen Pee Wee so serious before, but then again, this is not a… READ THE REST
Omicron sending more young children to hospital says South Africa official
Symptoms from omicron, Covid's new variant, seem to be mild so far, according to scientists studying the outbreak in South Africa. But this might not be the case for young children, who are being hospitalized in one South African town for Covid five times more now than they were in May. (Note: most if not… READ THE REST
