Deep Dreams is an AI-generated podcast to help you sleep

Mark Frauenfelder
Aleksandra Bataeva/shutterstock.com

The Deep Dreams podcast uses the GPT-3 language transformer to generate semi-sensical spoken word stories to lull you to sleep. There are five episodes so far. The latest one uses an improved synthesized voice. My one complaint is that the episodes are just a few minutes long, which is not long enough to help someone fall asleep if you ask me.